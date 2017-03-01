PAUL GILBERT Takes Ernie Ball’s Paradigm String Challenge; Video

Ernie Ball asked guitarist Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) to break a set of their brand new Paradigm strings to see if he was stronger than the most advanced guitar strings ever created. The results? See for yourself in the video below.

Ernie Ball Paradigm guitar strings are the latest innovation from the world's premiere maker of guitar strings since 1962. Paradigm delivers superior strength, unparalleled durability and the legendary Ernie Ball tone they’re known for, guaranteed.