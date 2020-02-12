PAUL GILBERT Talks Guitar Gear In New Video - "If There's A Straight Cable, The Chances Of Me Tripping Over It And Embarrassing Myself Are Pretty High"

In the clip below, Josh Scott from JHS sits down with guitarist Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) to check out what’s on his pedalboard, why it’s there, and how he approaches choosing pedals for specific applications. He also reveals why he uses a coiled guitar cable rather than a straight one.

Gilbert: "I'm clumsy. If there's a straight cable, the chances of me tripping over it and falling down and embarrassing myself are pretty high. And a wireless, I don't know, there’s batteries, I'd rather not use batteries. And plus, you know, Hendrix, if you look at old photos."

Gilbert and Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Flying Colors) performed Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" live on the Ernie Ball stage at NAMM 2020, held January 16 - 19 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Footage of the performance can be seen below: