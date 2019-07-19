PAUL McCARTNEY And RINGO STARR Reunite On Stage At Dodger's Stadium, Perform Two Classics From THE BEATLES (Video)

On July13th, Paul McCartney reunited with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr during his show at Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Check out the fan-filmed video below of McCartney and his band performing "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" and "Helter Skelter" with Starr guesting on drums.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are the remaining living members of The Beatles. John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8th, 1980. George Harrison died on November 29th, 2001 due to throat cancer.