PAUL RODGERS Discusses How He Maintains His Voice – “I Drink A Lot Of Ginger Tea”

In the second episode of Ask Bad Company, singer Paul Rodgers was asked what he does to keep his voice in a strong condition as he ages.

Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen) took to social media to reassure fans that he's alive and well, after some seemed to be confused following the passing earlier this week of former Bad Company frontman, Brian Howe, who replaced Rodgers as the band’s singer in 1983.

Paul posted a video in which he says: "Hi. It's Paul Rodgers here. It's May the 7th, 2020. The reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated. I'm happy to say that I'm very much alive. Yeah. Take care of yourselves and each other. I hope to play for you again soon. Thanks for caring. I feel the love."

(Photo - Christie Goodwin)