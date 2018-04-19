PAUL RODGERS - Free Spirit: Celebrating The Music Of FREE CD/DVD, Blu-Ray Due In June

In London, England, on May 28th, 2017, Paul Rodgers returned to his roots, bringing fans an extraordinary evening celebrating the music of Free. This sold out concert at the Royal Albert Hall was captured for a live CD/DVD set to be released by Quarto Valley Records on June 22nd.

The 16-song collection includes inspired performances of rock classics like “All Right Now”, “Wishing Well”, “Fire And Water”, and many deep tracks - some of which were never performed live by the original band, such as “Love You So” and “Catch A Train”.

“I have been making music for a long, long, long time, so to get super charged and re-inspired to perform was a revelation”, says Rodgers. “I loved the Free Spirit Tour and the guys who helped create the magic, Pete Bullick, Rich Newman, Ian Rowley and Gerard ‘G’ Louis. I hope you feel it too, just lose yourself in the music and let it fuel your soul.”

“Quarto Valley Records is thrilled to bring this epic night of music to rock ‘n’ roll fans,” says QVR founder and president Bruce Quarto. “We are extremely honored to welcome Paul Rodgers to the Quarto Valley family.”

Paul Rodgers - Free Spirit: Celebrating The Music Of Free, will be available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl, and across digital platforms. Further details to follow.

Legendary rock musicians Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers have announced they will join forces for the Stars Align Tour, their co-headlining summer outing with Ann Wilson of Heart. Produced by Live Nation, the outing kicks off July 18th in West Valley City, Utah, and will stop in cities across the US and Canada including Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, Tampa, and more. The full listing of tour dates can be found below. Tickets are available through LiveNation.com.





Stars Align tour dates:

July

18 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August

1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

26 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo - Christie Goodwin)