March 25, 2020, an hour ago

PAUL RODGERS - "Safely Back In Canada"

Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen) took to social media to reassure fans that he's safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Says Rodgers: "Safely back in Canada. Protect yourselves until we meet again."

Meanwhile, Rodgers posted the video below, featuring he and his band - comprised of members of Deborah Bonham’s band - led by guitarist Pete Bullick, performing the Free classic, “Be My Friend”, filmed in 2017 at London's Royal Albert Hall.



