PAUL RODGERS - "Safely Back In Canada"
March 25, 2020, an hour ago
Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen) took to social media to reassure fans that he's safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Says Rodgers: "Safely back in Canada. Protect yourselves until we meet again."
Meanwhile, Rodgers posted the video below, featuring he and his band - comprised of members of Deborah Bonham’s band - led by guitarist Pete Bullick, performing the Free classic, “Be My Friend”, filmed in 2017 at London's Royal Albert Hall.