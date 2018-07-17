PAUL RODGERS - VNUE To Record Each Show On Stars Align Tour; Instant Live Recordings To Be Released

VNUE, Inc. will be recording shows from the upcoming Stars Align tour with legendary vocalist Paul Rodgers - and making the recordings available for download within minutes after the last note each night via VNUE's set.fm mobile content delivery app and website. A portion of the sales proceeds will benefit Willows Animal Sanctuary, a charity supported by Paul and his wife Cynthia Rodgers.

The shows being recorded begin July 24th in Houston, Texas, and continue through August 26th in Tampa, Florida.

Paul is joining forces with fellow rocker Jeff Beck, co-headlining the Stars Align tour, with Ann Wilson of Heart also appearing. Opening the shows will be Deborah Bonham.

"I had the pleasure to work with Paul and Bad Company on their 40th Anniversary tour a few years ago with my DiscLive team," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "Paul's performance is nothing less than amazing and his voice and his swagger are just as amazing as it was back in the "Free" days. We are completely stoked to be once again capturing the emotion of his performances and allowing fans to take home their experience with them."

"VNUE's set.fm gives my fans the opportunity to relive the concert they attended again and again, and relive their special night with me forever," said Rodgers. "I'm very glad that by working with VNUE I'm able to offer this innovative way for my fans to take my show home with them!"

Fans may pre-purchase the shows now by downloading the set.fm app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or by visiting bit.ly/PaulRodgersLive. Also, a limited-edition collector's item "VIP Live Club" laminate with any two free show recordings will be available for pre-sale by clicking through the link above.

Stars Align tour dates:

July

18 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August

1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

26 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo - Christie Goodwin)