PAUL STANLEY Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Make-A-Wish Foundation - "For 40 Years, KISS And I Have Seen What They Can Do"; Video

KISS singer/guitarist, Paul Stanley, has released a new video in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Make-A-Wish, the foundation that creates life-changing wishes for minors with a critical illness.

A message accompanying the video states: "Today is #WorldWishDay and I’m wearing a star pin to support @MakeAWish. 🌟 After 40 years of wish granting, more #WishesAreWaiting than ever before. Together, we can bring hope for a better tomorrow. To learn more about how you can help make every wish come true, visit wish.org/star."

KISS are offering a Stay At Home T-shirt,with 100% of net profit generated being donated to the Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews during the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors and designers, special effects teams, carpenters and more. Go to this location to purchase.