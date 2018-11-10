PAUL STANLEY - Entire Q&A Session From KISS Kruise VIII Posted (Video)

On November 1st, Paul Stanley held a Q&A session on KISS Kruise VIII, which sailed through November 5th. Check it out below.

On Halloween night, former KISS guitarists Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick were back on stage with the band on the KISS Kruise VIII. Official video of the six-piece ensemble performing "Rock And Roll All Nite" can be seen below:

Fan-filmed footage of the expanded lineup's acoustic set including "2000 Man", Ace's "New York Groove", "Nothing' To Lose" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" previously surfaced and is still available: