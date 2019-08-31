PAUL STANLEY In Praise Of GENE SIMMONS - "My Brother Forever"

August 31, 2019, an hour ago

On August 26th, the day after Gene Simmons 70th birthday, KISS frontman Paul Stanley posted a message on Twitter for his bandmate and Simmons' family, as well as a personal birthday wish to Simmons on August 25th.



During KISS' August 24th show in Saratoga Springs, New York, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" in honour of Gene Simmons's 70th birthday. Check out fan-filmed video from the show below.



