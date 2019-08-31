PAUL STANLEY In Praise Of GENE SIMMONS - "My Brother Forever"

On August 26th, the day after Gene Simmons 70th birthday, KISS frontman Paul Stanley posted a message on Twitter for his bandmate and Simmons' family, as well as a personal birthday wish to Simmons on August 25th.

A REALLY wonderful night celebrating Gene’s birthday with Shannon, Nick and Sophie who are truly my extended family and all the others who came to honor Gene. Very special. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 26. August 2019



HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY GENE! We’ve been through it all together... the good, the bad and the ridiculous. My Brother Forever. Love and Respect for you today and always. pic.twitter.com/lTfAb6ZEzf — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 25. August 2019



During KISS' August 24th show in Saratoga Springs, New York, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" in honour of Gene Simmons's 70th birthday. Check out fan-filmed video from the show below.