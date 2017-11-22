PAUL STANLEY In The Kitchen On KISS Kruise VII (Video)

KISS Kruise VII sailed out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. During the kruise, frontman Paul Stanley ventured into the kitchen and displayed his culinary skills for the fans. Check out the video below.

Fan-filmed video of KISS' entire second show on the kruise is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Tomorrow And Tonight" (live premiere)

"Sweet Pain" (first time live electric and first time since 1995)

"Shout It Out Loud"

"I Love It Loud"

"Flaming Youth"

"Hot And Cold" (live premiere)

"Say Yeah"

"War Machine"

"Is That You?" (first time since 1980)

"Cold Gin"

"Lick It Up"

"Black Diamond"

"Detroit Rock City"

Encore:

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"I" (first time live electric since 1982 and first time live since 1995)