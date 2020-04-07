PAUL STANLEY - "My Dad Is One Hundred Years Old Today!"

KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley took to Twitter in celebration of his father, William Eisen, who turns 100 years old today.

Says Paul: "MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY! He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son. We can’t be together since it’s not safe. I love him dearly and am asking everyone please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you."

Yesterday, Paul released the video below, in which he performs the KISS classics "Makin' Love", "Hotter Than Hell", and "Got To Choose" from home quarantine.