PAUL STANLEY Of KISS - "The Truth Is That You Lead By Example"

KISS vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley recently appeared on Dean Delray's Let There Be Talk podcast. During their chat, which can be heard via the SoundCloud audio player below, Delray admits, I learnt so much from KISS. Not just music but work ethic, grind; I learnt everything from KISS.

To which Paul Stanley replies: "It's really interesting how we have managed, without really being pre-meditated in doing it, to influence a lot of people, impact a lot of people, by not trying. I think the truth is that you lead by example. When people see you living a certain way... although you can't be in KISS, and you may not look like KISS, you can feel like KISS. That comes from a sense of self-empowerment, and the idea of following what you think is right and wrong, and fighting for what you believe in."

KISS will resume their End Of The Road World Tour next month in Australia. To view the complete live itinerary, visit this location.