PAUL STANLEY On Having DAVID LEE ROTH Open For KISS On Upcoming Tour Dates - "It Was Something That Really Appealed To Us"; Video
January 24, 2020, 15 minutes ago
The Blairing Out Show's Eric Blair caught up with KISS singer/guitarist, Paul Stanley, at the new Rock & Brews restaurant in Tustin, California. Paul was on hand for the restaurant's grand opening on January 22. Watch the interview below:
KISS recently announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the End Of The Road Tour. David Lee Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy.
The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close on July 17, 2021 at a New York location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
Tour itinerary:
February
1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)
March
2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August
28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September
3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
October
1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas
2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena