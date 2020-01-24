PAUL STANLEY On Having DAVID LEE ROTH Open For KISS On Upcoming Tour Dates - "It Was Something That Really Appealed To Us"; Video

The Blairing Out Show's Eric Blair caught up with KISS singer/guitarist, Paul Stanley, at the new Rock & Brews restaurant in Tustin, California. Paul was on hand for the restaurant's grand opening on January 22. Watch the interview below:

KISS recently announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the End Of The Road Tour. David Lee Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy.

The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close on July 17, 2021 at a New York location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

Tour itinerary:

February

1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September

3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October

1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena