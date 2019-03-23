PAUL STANLEY On Removing KISS Make-Up For The Last Time - "Whether I Ever Put It On Again Or Not, It's Part Of Me"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently sat down with the New York Post to discuss the band's End Of The Road tour, the difference between Paul Stanley and his Starchild alter ego, and his favourite KISS songs. An excerpt is available below.

Q: Will you miss wearing the makeup?

Stanley: "It’s so much a part of me that whether it’s on my face or in my blood, it’s always there. So whether I ever put it on again or not, it’s part of me. The tattoo is on the inside, also."

Q: What separates Paul Stanley from your KISS alter ego, the Starchild?

Stanley: "You behave differently in different situations. When I’m at dinner, I don’t stand on the table and yell for people to pass the salt. When I’m in an arena, it’s a different situation. But I’m never wearing a disguise. This is never a masquerade."

Q: What’s your all-time favorite KISS song?

Stanley: "It would have to be either 'Love Gun' or 'Detroit Rock City', just because they so embody the personality and attitude of the band. Although I’m sure the song that will always come to mind first (to others) is 'Rock and Roll All Nite'."

