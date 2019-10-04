PAUL STANLEY On Upcoming KISS "Show" For Great White Sharks In Australia - "A Whole New Meaning To Doing A Concert Down Under"

This November, KISS will play the first-ever show for great white sharks. (Turns out, they’re big fans.) Human fans can reserve their spot for this one-time-only concert event starting October 14. Brought to you in partnership with Animals on Airbnbexperiences.

What you'll do: Welcome to “Shark Rock City,” where KISS will perform a live set off the southern coast of Australia to entice sharks, who love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley spoke with The Associated Press about the event, saying “I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock ‘n’ roll. Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.”

This once-in-a-lifetime ocean concert takes place on November 18, in Port Lincoln, where you’ll board a boat at 6:30 AM and cruise along the coastline looking for birds, dolphins, and other wildlife. For the main event, you’ll head out to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean - one of the biggest feeding grounds for great whites.

As KISS rocks out above water, you'll also get to see what's down under it. Watch from a glass bottom boat as the music attracts the legendary band's biggest (underwater) fans. KISS has played plenty of wild shows in the past, but this one will top them all.

Spots go on sale October 14, at 6 PM, EDT. Watch a video trailer below, and get more information here.