PAUL STANLEY, PAUL RODGERS, KEVIN CRONIN Announced As Guest Hosts For Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Festival On SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind

Special guest hosts Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Paul Rodgers of Bad Company, and KISS’ Paul Stanley, join SiriusXM’s Alan Hunter, Kristine Stone, and Rachel Steele for Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Festival on SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind.

Set to perform on the virtual concert festival stage are REO Speedwagon, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, The Police, AC/DC, Journey, The Rolling Stones, Def Leppard, Bruce Springsteen, Bad Company, and KISS.

Experience a virtual recreation of some of rock’s most memorable live performances during Classic Rewind’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Festival. Featured in the broadcast will be Cronin speaking about Journey, Def Leppard, Bruce Springsteen, and more, along with REO Speedwagon performing their hits “Time For Me To Fly,” “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” and “Keep On Loving You.”

Tune in to Classic Rewind (SiriusXM Ch. 25) to hear backstage coverage and insights from the festival.

Listen to the full event On Demand on the SiriusXM app any time after the 3 PM, ET premiere on Friday, August 7. Click here.