PAUL STANLEY Says Fans "Really Don't Want" New Music From KISS - "I Think Everything We've Done So Far Speaks Volumes, And It's Enough Of A Legacy"; Video

KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley returned to Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in October and participated in another Q & A with Miles "The Shoe" Schuman. They discuss everything from life after KISS to juggling life as a rockstar and the father of young children. Watch below.

Asked if he thinks KISS will release any new music before the End Of The Road is over, Paul reveals: "No. I don't think so. Why? Look, it's a different time now. I could write 'Let It Be', and people would still say, 'That's great. Now play 'Detroit Rock City'.' And I understand it, because when songs have a history with you, they're kind of like a snapshot of a time in your life, and that's not something that anything can take the place of overnight.

"It's interesting that I think 'Modern Day Delilah' or 'Hell Or Hallelujah' are as good as anything we did, but I understand that people are more connected to those old classic songs. I understand it. Look, if you put on a live video concert of any band, if you put on McCartney, if you put on The Stones and you turn off the volume, I will tell you every time they're playing a new song, because the audience sits down.

"It's always interesting that people say, 'When are you gonna churn out new material?' But when those acts, or any classic act turns out new material, people tolerate it. They're asking you to do it and they're asking you to produce it, but at the same time, they really don't want it. So, at some point, I go, 'Really, what's the point?' So, unless it's something that's fulfilling for me, to go back in the studio just to record new KISS material, I think everything we've done so far speaks volumes and it's enough of a legacy."

With KISS set to unveil details for the End Of The Road tour any minute, the band recently launched a new line of merch, that comes with pre-sale access to the tour.

Says the band: "Don’t miss this opportunity to secure Presale Access to tickets before the General Public. Purchase any of these new End Of The Road merch items and receive a one-time use code, eligible for up to (4) tickets."

Head here for more info.

After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS recently announced on NBC’s America’s Got Talent that they are hanging up their 9-inch tall touring boots.

The news of KISS' End Of The Road World Tour was delivered in trademark larger-than-life KISS style with a blistering performance of “Detroit Rock City”, proving why the band is known as one of the most iconic live performances that simply can’t be missed. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have toured to nearly every city on the planet and played every venue imaginable.

Having played for Kings & Queens, for US veterans, and for millions of devoted KISS Army fans, they will play their final shows as part of the multi-year End Of The Road World Tour. Dates have yet to be announced but KISSonline.com will have all the updates in the weeks to come.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

(Photo by Trae Patton)