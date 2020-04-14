PAUL STANLEY Talks Coronavirus Pandemic - "You Have People Getting Together And Ignoring One Side Of What Supposedly Is The Truth, And Listening To People Saying It's Nothing" (Video)

During a conversation with Richard Marx on his Social Distancing talk show, KISS legend offered his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact people still choose to ignore the warnings and rules put into place to combat the Coronavirus. Stanley also spoke about bringing people together, making new music, and how family is everything.

Stanley: "When this pandemic first started, people were touting figures of, 'Well, the swine flu killed X amount of people. Yes, in a year. These figures that we have are over two months. And this is far from over. And then we have people say, 'Well, the experts keep changing their opinion.' That's actually a good thing. This is all the unknown, and because it's the unknown, it means that, yes, this is fluid. It doesn't negate the credibility of the people talking. It shows that they are on the frontline. But it's lost on some people. When I saw footage of people walking on beaches in Florida - even in Los Angeles - it's mind-boggling. And the horrible situation you have right now in New Orleans. You have people getting together and ignoring one side of what supposedly is the truth and listening to people saying it's nothing."

Stanley has been active on Twitter Stanley in recent weeks reminding people of the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic, including a link to an article penned by a medical worker who has had first-hand experience dealing with the virus.

NO People... This is NOT another flu. EVERYONE who has minimized the extent, ferocity and contagiousness of Covid-19 has one by one been proven WRONG. The longer you wait to take control the bigger the risk to you and more importantly the people who are trying to control this.

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 21, 2020



KISS have announced the the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.