PAUL STANLEY Talks KISS Continuing Without Any Original Members - "I Really Believe It Will, I Believe It Can, And I Believe It Should" (Video)

On February 22nd, KISS frontman Paul Stanley guested on 95.5 KLOS in Lod´s Angeles and discussed his belief that the band can continue on without himself and co-founder Gene Simmons as part of it.

Vintage Vinyl News recently reported that the KISS fan community is in an uproar after word came out that KISS Catalog Ltd., the organization that owns the intellectual property rights for everything KISS, has filed a patent application for the phrase "The End of the Road". The application is specifically for a "Word Mark" for the use of the phrase in relation to "entertainment services, namely, live performances by a musical band." The general consensus is that the action was taken because KISS is ready to call it quits after one last tour which will use "The End of the Road" as the tour name or as a major part of their merchandise sales.

