PAUL STANLEY Talks "Love Gun" Zip-Line - "To Be Superman With A Guitar Doesn't Suck"

KISS icon Paul Stanley is featured in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times discussing the band's End Of The Road tour. An excerpt from the story, which includes talk with Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and the KISS road crew, follows.

“Let's be frank about it: The idea of being a 70-year-old member of a road crew for most people is not what they would aspire to,” says Stanley. “I'm still in touch with people who have moved on to different times in their life. That's a choice you make and a smart one. I can't imagine somebody 40 years later still wanting to be tuning my guitars or climbing that scaffolding.”

The singer has weathered his own physical abuse through years of touring and multiple surgical repairs to his rotator cuffs and both knees as well as a hip replacement. At the concert tonight, Stanley will fly along a zip-line above the crowd during “Love Gun,” shouting “I’m comin’ to see ya!” In concert, he says, the stunt is easy. Rehearsal is different.

“I'm not really fond of it,” he says of being airborne in an empty arena. “With an audience it has an air of invincibility, and that's exhilarating. To be Superman with a guitar doesn't suck.”

Read the complete story here.

KISS has uploaded footage of their performance of "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" from their recent End Of The Road World Tour date in Sacramento, California. Watch below:

Pro-shot footage from the tour can be seen below: