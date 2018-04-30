PAUL STANLEY Talks Third Solo Album - "It's Not Impossible. That To Me, In Some Ways, Is More Interesting Than Another KISS Album"; Audio Interview

KISS vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley was recently interviewed on SiriusXM Volume. In the audio clip below, The Starchild discusses the idea of a third solo album as opposed to another KISS record:

Stanley also mentioned a second autobiography, saying, "I'm just reading the finished manuscript." Hear for yourself in the following audio clip:

In live news, KISS will return to the concert stage on July 7th at Bareclona Rock Fest in Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

 

