Pavement Entertainment Label Founders Launch Surface Management

Pavement Entertainment founders have launched a stand-alone management company called Surface Music Management, Inc., Surface is led by industry veterans Mark Nawara and Tim King, along with a diligent and specialized staff. The main goal of Surface Management is to help guide artists and bands to continue to build their brand and look for new opportunities of income and exposure in new and unique, as well as traditional ways in order to maintain longevity and lifetime careers.

Unlike other managers or management companies, Surface Management has the ability to draw from the resources of the Pavement record label best known for acts such as Candlebox and Puddle Of Mudd, when needed.

“With all the success the record label has brought, I felt the time was right to start a new company devoted to Artist Management,” states Mark Nawara. “Artist Management is where I started in the business, and I always wanted to get back into it. The time is right for Surface Management, and I’m really excited about it.”

“We found that, as a label, many of our artists were in need of powerful management and were struggling to find competent partners to work with,” says Tim King. “Mark and I felt that starting a management company with a staff dedicated to strictly managing artists would provide an added bonus to our current platform, as well as opportunities for outside artists to benefit from.”

Most notably, Surface has signed Moriah Formica, who was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice (season 13) and a member of Team Miley. Her blind audition of the Heart song “Crazy On You” turned all four chairs. Moriah is currently putting together an all-female group with drummer Brooke C., who has been creating quite a stir with her drumming skills, receiving hundreds of thousands of views all over social media. The girls teamed up on a music video to cover Heart’s “Barracuda” which currently has over 4.6 million views on Facebook. Moriah and Brooke will be entering the studio with Grammy nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, 3 Doors Down) to record their debut of original material.

The Surface roster also includes rock act The Outfit, who recently had a Billboard Top 40 hit with their song “Soldier Boy,” and are currently climbing the charts with their new single “Come Alive”.

The company also represents the super group Into The Fire, featuring members of The Union Underground, Evanescence, and Soil.

Surface Management is currently taking submissions for new clients. All information and contacts can be found here.