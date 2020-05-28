PEARL JAM Among Artists Confirmed For All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief

Pearl Jam are among a group of artists scheduled to perform a virtual COVID-19 relief concert benefitting nonprofit, All In WA

With the livestream fundraising boom raising millions for COVID-19 relief efforts across the globe, it seemed only a matter of time before Seattle music’s heavy hitters pooled their collective muscle for a home-state rendition, reports Seattle Times.

All In WA, a coalition of public officials, nonprofits and philanthropic organizations and business leaders, has announced a stacked virtual concert to raise money for relief work across the state.

The lineup includes Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Wilson’s Motown-loving coach Pete Carroll, Death Cab for Cutie’s lord of the livestream Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-A-Lot, comedian Joel McHale, blue-eyed soul singer Allen Stone, Mary Lambert and blues-rockers The Black Tones, with others to be announced later.

The Amazon-backed concert will broadcast on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and local NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG at 7 PM, June 10. A recording of the concert will be available on Amazon Prime after the initial airing.

Pearl Jam have released a music video for "Retrograde", a track from the band's new album, Gigaton. Pearl Jam teamed up with director Josh Wakely (Beat Bugs, Motown Magic) for the video's visual components. Watch below:

Gigaton, Pearl Jam's eleventh studio album, is available via Monkeywrench/Republic Records in North America. Internationally, the album is released and distributed by Universal Music Group.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since Grammy award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013. Order the album at PearlJam.com.

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tracklisting:

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Come Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"

