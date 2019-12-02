PEARL JAM Announce 2020 European Summer Tour; Video Trailer

December 2, 2019, 10 minutes ago

news hard rock pearl jam

Pearl Jam is returning to Europe in 2020. The band have announced 13 dates, listed below. Support over the dates will come from Idles, Pixies, and White Reaper. A video trailer can be found below.

A special ticket pre-sale for Ten Club members is underway. Eligible members go here for more info.

Public sale starts Saturday, December 7 at 10 AM, GMT/11 AM, CET/2 AM, PT for all non-festival dates. Visit the band's Tour Page for public sale information.

Tour dates:

June
23 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle (with Idles)
25 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne (with Idles)
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza Stockholm
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena (with Idles)

July
2 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival
5 - Imola, Italy - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (with Pixies)
7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle (with White Reaper)
10 - London, UK - Hyde Park (with Pixies, White Reaper)
13 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena (with White Reaper)
15 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (with White Reaper)
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion (with White Reaper)
19 - Paris, France - Metropolitan/Lollapalooza Paris
22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (with White Reaper)



