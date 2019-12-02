PEARL JAM Announce 2020 European Summer Tour; Video Trailer

Pearl Jam is returning to Europe in 2020. The band have announced 13 dates, listed below. Support over the dates will come from Idles, Pixies, and White Reaper. A video trailer can be found below.

A special ticket pre-sale for Ten Club members is underway. Eligible members go here for more info.

Public sale starts Saturday, December 7 at 10 AM, GMT/11 AM, CET/2 AM, PT for all non-festival dates. Visit the band's Tour Page for public sale information.

Tour dates:

June

23 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle (with Idles)

25 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne (with Idles)

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza Stockholm

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena (with Idles)

July

2 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival

5 - Imola, Italy - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (with Pixies)

7 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle (with White Reaper)

10 - London, UK - Hyde Park (with Pixies, White Reaper)

13 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena (with White Reaper)

15 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (with White Reaper)

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion (with White Reaper)

19 - Paris, France - Metropolitan/Lollapalooza Paris

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (with White Reaper)