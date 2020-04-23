PEARL JAM Announce Release Of Gigaton Visual Expierence Via Apple TV

Pearl Jam has announced the Gigaton Visual Experience - a special audio-visual event available free to all Apple TV app users in over 100 countries for seven days before being available to rent or buy.

This immersive visual album experience pairs the band's inspired visuals, produced by the award-winning Evolve Studios, to create an unparalleled experience that enhances Gigaton's massive scope. The event will be available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, revolutionary audiovisual technologies developed by Dolby, which will bring the album alive through immersive audio and ultravivid picture quality.*

This audiovisual album experience is only available as a limited time event on Apple TV 4K and on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac users. Their eleventh album, and first in nearly seven years, Gigaton has received acclaim as their greatest and most adventurous work to date.

With this immersive audio experience, Pearl Jam fans will have the unique opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way. “I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances" explains Gigaton producer Josh Evans. “It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

Dolby Atmos expands the creative palette for artists and puts you more directly in touch with their vision without compromise, bringing you closer than ever to the songs you love. Instruments and vocals can be articulated with incredible clarity and the use of immersive sound makes listeners feel like they’re inside the music. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with ultravivid picture quality—incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail that bring entertainment to life before your eyes. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never before seen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make you forget you are looking at a screen.

*To experience the album in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, viewers will need an Apple TV 4K (paired with a Dolby Atmos and/or Dolby Vision enabled device) or compatible iPhone, iPad, or MacBook device.

Pearl Jam's eleventh studio album, Gigaton, is out now via Monkeywrench/Republic Records in North America. Internationally, the album is released and distributed by Universal Music Group.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since Grammy award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013. Order the album at PearlJam.com.

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tracklisting:

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Come Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"

"Quick Escape" visualizer:

"Superblood Wolfmoon" video:

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants" video:

Pearl Jam have postponed their US spring tour dates due to the current coronavirus scare. The band released the following statement:

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy...

"We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements...

"This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.

"We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.

"It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.

"Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever.

"We are so sorry… And deeply upset... If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you." - Ed & Pearl Jam

* Ticketing - "We understand it is important to know how ticketing will work. Ticketmaster will be in touch shortly, but current tickets will be honored for the new dates."

(Photo - Danny Clinch)