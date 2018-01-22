PEARL JAM Announce "The Home Shows" To Address Homelessness Issues; Video Trailer

Pearl Jam will perform two headlining shows on August 8th and 10th in Seattle at Safeco Field. The Home Shows mark Pearl Jam's first hometown appearance in 5 years, plus the largest headlining concert event in Seattle since the Rolling Stones' two-night stint at the Kingdome in 1981.

In addition to bringing nearly 100,000 fans from around the world together, The Home Shows will spotlight efforts across the city and King County to address the region’s homelessness issue.

Pearl Jam is pledging a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives. They challenge everyone to join them - with the goal of raising a minimum of $10 million pledged toward addressing homelessness in 2018. The band is researching a wide range of programs to address Seattle-area homelessness in varied ways with a plan to announce specific beneficiaries closer to the show dates.

Stone Gossard explains, “Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us.”

Pearl Jam joins a growing list of area businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and members of the creative community who are collaborating to tackle the biggest public health crisis to hit our community in recent history. Partners to date include City of Seattle, Seattle Mariners, Starbucks, Amazon, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Port of Seattle, Visit Seattle, KISW, 107.7 The End, KEXP and the Schultz Family Foundation.

“We must have everyone in the fight to solve homelessness including our local government, caring philanthropists, community organizations, individuals, and artists - all are dedicated to finding innovative long-term solutions to homelessness. I can’t wait to join this iconic Seattle band in August,” said Mayor Durkan.

"This region nurtured ideas that changed the world. Imagine what we can accomplish by combining that spirit of innovation with collaboration across all segments of our community. The Mariners are proud to join with Pearl Jam and partners across King County to help find creative solutions to this region-wide crisis," said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chair and Managing Partner.

Ticket sale information will be announced in the coming days.

Visit The Home Shows site for exclusive travel and lodging discounts.