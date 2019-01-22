PEARL JAM Are "In The Middle" Of Making New Album; "We’re Just Going To Keep Plugging Away Until We Get One Done,” Says STONE GOSSARD

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard offer an update on the band's anxiously awaited follow-up to their 2013 album, Lightning Bolt.

“It’d be fun to record or even just write a song together,” Jeff Ament says. “I think when Chris [Cornell] passed, that’s really been a tough one to wrap our heads around, and then there’s just life stuff.”

“We’re going to make a record, and we’re in the middle of it,” says Stone Gossard. “We’re just going to keep plugging away until we get one done.”

“We’ve gone in, probably, four or five times in the last couple of years, so we have a whole ton of unfinished stuff,” Ament adds. “We’re just sort of in a little bit of limbo. I’m sure everybody’s got a bunch more riffs, and I’m sure Ed’s got a handful of journal lyrics. It’s just going to take us all getting into a room together for six weeks and just knocking something out.”

(Photo - Danny Clinch)