PEARL JAM Guitarist MIKE McCREADY To Be Honored At 2018 MusiCares Concert For Recovery; SLASH, DUFF MCKAGAN, HEART's NANCY WILSON To Perform

The MusiCares Foundation, an affiliated charity of the Recording Academy with an outstanding four-star rating from Charity Navigator, has announced that Grammy winner Mike McCready of Pearl Jam will be honored at the 2018 MusiCares Concert For Recovery on Thursday, May 10th at The Showbox in Seattle (1426 1st Ave.).

McCready will receive the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his significant dedication to and support of MusiCares and his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process. The Concert For Recovery will feature performances by Latin Grammy winner Barrett Martin, Grammy winner Slash, multi-Grammy winner Chad Smith; and artists Duff McKagan, Mike Ness, and Heart's Nancy Wilson. The evening will close with a special performance by McCready and friends.

The event, presented by Amazon Music, will benefit MusiCares, an affiliated charity of the Recording Academy with an outstanding four-star rating from Charity Navigator. MusiCares ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need and it provides members of the music community access to addiction recovery resources.

Tickets range from $250 for Highboy Individual Cabaret seating to $5,000 for Platinum Prime Cabaret floor seating for four. All tickets will include a buffet.

In addition, a one-of-a-kind Nixon Chris Cornell Sentry timepiece that is touring to Nixon's flagship retail locations in London and Paris in the spring of 2018, will be auctioned off live at the Concert For Recovery.

"Recovery is a journey that you take each day, and mine has been affirming from a musical standpoint and a community perspective," said McCready. "To be able to raise funds for MusiCares and the critical addiction recovery work they do for music people across the country all year long is humbling, and it speaks to the way we can come together to help those in need."

An active member in the music community, McCready has also been a member of Levee Walkers, Mad Season, The Rockfords, and Temple Of The Dog. Additionally, McCready plays with friends in Flight To Mars, a UFO tribute band that hosts charity events for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's Camp Oasis program and the Jennifer Jaff Care Line. When not performing live, McCready scores TV and film projects which include Fat Kid Rules The World, Fringe, The Glamour & The Squalor, Hawaii Five-O, Horrible Bosses, Shameless, and We Bought A Zoo.

In 2013, McCready founded HockeyTalkter Records, a small vinyl record label and media outlet specializing in limited edition seven-inch singles with releases from Star Anna, Brandi Carlile, Danny Newcomb, Stereo Embers, and Thunderpussy.