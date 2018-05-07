PEARL JAM - Home & Away Exhibit To Open At The Museum Of Pop Culture In August

Pearl Jam and The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) present the Pearl Jam: Home & Away exhibit showcasing 28 years of memorabilia from Pearl Jam's warehouse.

This extensive exhibition will feature personal instruments, equipment, stage props, original typewritten lyrics and notebooks, original poster and album art, set lists, and a photo op featuring the towering letters from Ten.

Pearl Jam: Home & Away will coincide with The Home Shows and opens to the public on August 11th. The Ten Club is hosting an exclusive screening party at MoPOP on the evening of August 9th. A Ten Club ticket drawing is being held for eligible members for a chance to purchase a pair of tickets to this event. For info and eligibility, log in to your account and visit the screening announcement on the Ten Club News page.

More info here.

Seattle's Edgewater Hotel now has a Pearl Jam-themed suite. The Edgewater is renowned for its famous guests and rock legend history. Now you too can stay like a rock star in one of their new rock n' roll suites.

According to the hotel website: "Rest your head on a pillow made of awesome. We partnered with Pearl Jam and their fan club to design the ultimate band inspired suite. With authentic concert memorabilia lining the walls, industrial grunge-inspired décor, in-room guitar, amp and vinyl record player, this space is a Seattle rock legend's dream. Now through the band’s home shows in August, we’re donating 10% of the room’s proceeds to end homelessness in Seattle."

* King one-bedroom suite

* Separate living room space

* Full panoramic views of Elliott Bay and Olympic Mountains

* Gas burning fireplace

* Industrial, grunge-inspired design

* Authentic band art posters

* Fan representation in design

* True rock n’ roll luxury

* Record player with band’s albums

* In-room guitar and amplifier

View photos, and book your stay in the Pearl Jam suite at this location.

(Top photo - Tim Bierman)