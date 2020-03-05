PEARL JAM Joins Forces With Abramorama To Present Gigaton Listening Experience; Global Theater Event Scheduled For March 25

Pearl Jam have announced The Gigaton Listening Experience - a special, one night only audio-visual event in 200+ Dolby Atmos equipped theaters around the world on March 25. The immersive event takes over the big screen just two days before the release of Pearl Jam’s anxiously awaited new album, Gigaton on March 27.

The Gigaton Listening Experience includes a playback of the entire album in Dolby Atmos. Since this immersive sound system is still new to the consumer market, Pearl Jam fans will have a unique opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way.

The Gigaton Listening Experience will be enhanced with a choice set of visuals curated and created by Evolve, the filmmaker and artist behind the music video for the first single, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants".

Watch a trailer below, and get more information here.

Pearl Jam recently released an animated music video for their new single "Superblood Wolfmoon", from the upcoming album, Gigaton. Get the song here, and watch the clip, featuring animation by @TinyConcert on Instagram, below:

Pearl Jam will release Gigaton via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27 in North America. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since Grammy award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.

Gigaton is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tracklisting:

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Come Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants" video:

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of a North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19.

Dates:

March

18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

28 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

9 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena