PEARL JAM Launch Let's Play Two 8-Bit Game; Video Trailer

Play Pearl Jam's version of a classic home-run derby with the new Let's Play Two 8-bit baseball game. Top the scoreboard and you could win a signed Chicago Cubs baseball and custom Pearl Jam baseball bat. High scores will unlock exclusive content.

Play now at this location. In celebration of the band's legendary sold out performances at Wrigley Field on August 20th and 22nd, 2016 during the Chicago Cubs historic World Series championship season, Pearl Jam recently released the documentary film Let’s Play Two and accompanying soundtrack album.

With Chicago being a hometown to Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam has forged a relationship with the city, the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field that is unparalleled in the world of sports and music. From Ten to Lightning Bolt, this feature film shuffles through Pearl Jam’s ever-growing catalog of originals and covers - spanning the band's 25-year career. Through the eyes of Danny Clinch and the voice of Pearl Jam, Let's Play Two showcases the journey of that special relationship.

Check out a trailer below. More on the film at this location.