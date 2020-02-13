PEARL JAM Launches Immersive Augmented Reality Experience For "Superblood Wolfmoon" Single; Point Phone Camera At The Moon To Unlock

Powster - an award-winning interactive creative studio/production company for over 150 movie distributors - in collaboration with the world's largest music company Universal Music Group, #1 label in the music industry Republic Records, and multi-Grammy Award-winning band Pearl Jam join forces for the launch of the single "Superblood Wolfmoon", from the upcoming album, Gigaton.

Beginning today, through the single's release date on February 19, listeners can launch an immersive experience to get an exclusive sneak peek of the song and music video.

The creative team at Powster developed this concept to celebrate Pearl Jam's highly anticipated 11th studio album, Gigaton, scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020. Using interactive technology through a proprietary Pearl Jam web app, fans can point their mobile phone camera at the moon, which will trigger on-screen animations around and over the moon, timed with a preview of "Superblood Wolfmoon" and an in-app option to pre-order the song.

Powster employed cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling to create this activation, drawing Pearl Jam fans to face the moon and enjoy the artistic value and lunar inspiration of the new single. Once the mobile phone camera tracks the moon, AR technology creates an artistic depiction of the Superblood Wolfmoon on-screen, imitating a red lunar eclipse. This unlocks a preview of the single that plays while the red moon expands and sketched rays scatter outwards while animated band members appear around the enlarged moon and perform.

"We're honored to be working with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone. This activation displays their innovation and creative energy going into their new album," said Ste Thompson, CEO and Creative Director of Powster. "Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unleashes the full potential of music, as well as changes the way fans experience new sounds, and we are excited to be teaming up with Pearl Jam to provide their fans with this exclusive look at their style and artistic direction."

"Engaging Pearl Jam fans to go outside and experience the moon in an exciting way is a testament to the innovative spirit the band brings to music," said Bill Gerdts, Associate Director, Digital Marketing at Republic Records. "This project encompasses Pearl Jam's desire to engage with their fans and provide a visual representation of what is to come in their new single Superblood Wolfmoon, and later, in the Gigaton album."

The Superblood Wolfmoon experience is available on all Android and iOS-enabled devices with a camera, and can be accessed at moon.pearljam.com.

Pearl Jam have released the official and final video for "Dance of the Clairvoyants", the first single from their forthcoming album, Gigaton.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs," explains Jeff Ament. "As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. 'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting."

Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27 in North America. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since Grammy award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.

Gigaton is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tracklisting:

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Come Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of a North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19.

Dates:

March

18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

28 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

9 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Pearl Jam will perform at Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, March 26. This exclusive concert marks the first time that Pearl Jam will perform at the iconic venue and their first concert in New York City in almost three years.

The special event, taking place just hours ahead of the release of the band’s new album Gigaton, and before they embark on the North American leg of their Pearl Jam 2020 tour, will air live nationwide on SiriusXM’s Pearl Jam Radio channel 22, now in its 10th year on SiriusXM.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a trip for two to New York City for the Apollo Theater show on Thursday, March 26, including round trip airfare, hotel accommodations and two front row tickets to the performance!

This very special performance will air live on the band's SiriusXM Pearl Jam Radio (ch.22), but here's your chance to be there in person!

Enter to win here.