PEARL JAM Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassadors

February 12, 2019, a day ago

news hard rock pearl jam

PEARL JAM Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassadors

Pearl Jam has been selected as the official Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2019. Record Store Day takes place on April 13th at independent record stores around the world.

In celebration of Pearl Jam’s Record Store Day Ambassadorship, SiriusXM’s Pearl Jam Radio: The Faithfull Forum opened up the phone lines to talk vinyl today.

Faithful Forum Encores:

Wednesday, February 13th - 12 PM, ET / 9 PM, PT
Thursday, February 14th - 8 AM, ET / 5 AM, PT
Friday, February 15th - 8 PM, ET / 5 PM, PT
 
Learn more about Record Store Day here.

(Photo - Danny Clinch)



Featured Audio

LAST IN LINE – “Landslide” (Frontiers)

LAST IN LINE – “Landslide” (Frontiers)

Featured Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews