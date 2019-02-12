PEARL JAM Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassadors

Pearl Jam has been selected as the official Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2019. Record Store Day takes place on April 13th at independent record stores around the world.

In celebration of Pearl Jam’s Record Store Day Ambassadorship, SiriusXM’s Pearl Jam Radio: The Faithfull Forum opened up the phone lines to talk vinyl today.

Faithful Forum Encores:

Wednesday, February 13th - 12 PM, ET / 9 PM, PT

Thursday, February 14th - 8 AM, ET / 5 AM, PT

Friday, February 15th - 8 PM, ET / 5 PM, PT



Learn more about Record Store Day here.

(Photo - Danny Clinch)