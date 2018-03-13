PEARL JAM Release New Single "Can't Deny Me"; New Album On The Way

Pearl Jam's new track from their forthcoming album on Monkeywrench/Republic Records is out now. “Can’t Deny Me” was co-produced by Pearl Jam and Brendan O'Brien. The track was recorded in Seattle last month and released as a surprise early download to Ten Club members last Saturday.

Singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder wrote the song's lyrics set to music written by guitarist/percussionist Mike McCready. Bassist Jeff Ament created the single's artwork in collaboration with Pearl Jam's longtime videographer, Kevin Shuss.

“Can’t Deny Me” is available now in the Pearl Jam Shop and via all digital download and streaming services.

Pearl Jam kicks off their tour of South America in Santiago, Chile today.