PEARL JAM Release New Single "Superblood Wolfmoon"; Audio Streaming

Pearl Jam have released their new single "Superblood Wolfmoon", from the upcoming album, Gigaton. Get the song here, and listen below:

Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27 in North America. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since Grammy award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.

Gigaton is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tracklisting:

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Come Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants" video:

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of a North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19.

Dates:

March

18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

28 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

9 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Pearl Jam will perform at Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, March 26. This exclusive concert marks the first time that Pearl Jam will perform at the iconic venue and their first concert in New York City in almost three years.

The special event, taking place just hours ahead of the release of the band’s new album Gigaton, and before they embark on the North American leg of their Pearl Jam 2020 tour, will air live nationwide on SiriusXM’s Pearl Jam Radio channel 22, now in its 10th year on SiriusXM.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a trip for two to New York City for the Apollo Theater show on Thursday, March 26, including round trip airfare, hotel accommodations and two front row tickets to the performance!

This very special performance will air live on the band's SiriusXM Pearl Jam Radio (ch.22), but here's your chance to be there in person!

Enter to win here.