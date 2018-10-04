PEARL JAM's "Home Shows" Raise $10.8 Million

"Thanks to your support, The Home Shows raised $10.8 million for almost 100 organizations working to fight homelessness in Seattle and King County," states a message from Pearl Jam. "These funds were contributed by more than 170 businesses, foundations, and restaurants - along with thousands of individuals."

“From the start, we hoped businesses, foundations and individuals would see themselves in this work,” said Stone Gossard. “The Home Shows initiative is about bringing the issue of homelessness closer to all of us - increasing our understanding of a complex issue, our empathy for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and our resolve for working together. We’re proud of what our city has done. Now we need to stay inspired. There’s a lot more to do.”

Most Homes Shows Partners designated the organizations that will receive their financial commitments, which total nearly $7.8 million. A full list of beneficiaries is on The Home Shows website.

More than $1.3 million will be distributed by The Home Shows to nonprofits selected by Pearl Jam with guidance from a 19-member Advisory Group of service providers, issue experts and funders. Those funds will be targeted to two areas: Diversion, a strategy used to get people back into housing faster, and Youth Homelessness.

In addition, $1.7 million will be granted by Partners, the band and the Advisory Group, based on a future needs assessment.

Read more at PearlJam.com.