PEARL JAM / SOUNDGARDEN Drummer MATT CAMERON Releases Solo Single "'Down The Middle"; Official Lyric Video Available

Pearl Jam / Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, who has been working on his second solo album, has released a new single, "Down The Middle". It features The Melvins members Buzz Osborne (guitars) and Steven McDonald (bass). An official lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

A release date for the as-yet-untitled solo album has yet to be determined. It will also feature Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as well as the aforementioned Melvins members.