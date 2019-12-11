PEARL JAM Tops Exclusive Albums List For Record Store Day Black Friday 2019; Event Helps Drive Third-Largest Sales Week For Vinyl In Nielsen History

Record Store Day Black Friday promotions on November 29 helped drive another big win for vinyl album sales, reports Billboard, and the largest overall sales week for albums in 2019, according to Nielsen Music.

The data tracking firm reports that 855,000 vinyl albums were sold in the US during the week of November 29 through December 5 the third-largest sales week for vinyl LPs since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. The only weeks with larger sales were the frames ending December 20, 2018 (880,000) and December 27, 2018 (905,000).

Also goosing sales in the most recent tracking week were Black Friday discounts and promotions on vinyl LPs at both Walmart and Target, where many titles were temporarily marked down to $15.

Further, the sizzling vinyl sales around Black Friday helped yield an overall industry haul of 2,819,000 albums sold across all formats (vinyl, CD, download, cassette, etc.) - the biggest sales week for albums in 2019. The last week to generate a larger overall album sales number was the week ending Dec. 27, 2018, when a total of 4,391,000 albums were sold.

The top-selling Record Store Day Black Friday-exclusive album at indie stores in the US in the week ending December 5 was Pearl Jam’s vinyl LP debut of its 1992 MTV Unplugged concert. The seven-song MTV Unplugged set sold 10,000 copies.

The top-selling single was U2’s three-song Three set on 12” vinyl. The title, which was originally released in the band’s homeland of Ireland in 1979, contains the songs “Out Of Control,” “Stories For Boys” and “Boy-Girl.” Three sold a little over 3,000 copies.

For more, including the Top 25 lists of the week's top selling Record Store Day exclusive albums and singles - including titles from Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Geddy Lee, Ace Frehley - head to Billboard.com.