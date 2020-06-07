PEARL JAM - Uncensored Version Of "Jeremy" Video Released For The First Time

Originally released in 1992, Pearl Jam's "Jeremy" video brought attention to gun violence, teen suicide, and violence in schools. The original uncensored video, previously unreleased, is being shown here for essentially the first time. The themes of "Jeremy" highlighted by Pearl Jam in 1991, have sadly only become more relevant in the intervening 30 years as gun deaths continue to increase.



The song "Jeremy", taken from Pearl Jam's Ten album from 1991, is based on the real-life suicide of high school student Jeremy Wade Delle, who shot himself in front of his classmates that same year.

Pearl Jam continues its activism to reduce gun violence. You can support their efforts through re-released Choices merchandise and by donating to VitalogyFoundation here.

Pearl Jam have released a music video for "Retrograde", a track from the band's new album, Gigaton. Pearl Jam teamed up with director Josh Wakely (Beat Bugs, Motown Magic) for the video's visual components. Watch below:

Gigaton, Pearl Jam's eleventh studio album, is available via Monkeywrench/Republic Records in North America. Internationally, the album is released and distributed by Universal Music Group.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since Grammy award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013. Order the album at PearlJam.com.

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall”. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

Tracklisting:

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Come Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"

"Quick Escape" visualizer:

"Superblood Wolfmoon" video:

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants" video: