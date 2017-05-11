PENTAGRAM - European Tour To Be Completed Without Frontman BOBBY LIEBLING

As was the case for the recently completed US shows, vocalist Bobby Liebling will not appear with Pentagram for the band’s previously booked European dates this summer.

A message states: “To elaborate, Bobby called on April 17 saying he had been admitted to the hospital. He called again on April 19, this time after being transferred to a Maryland detention facility. He's now awaiting a preliminary hearing at which time it will be determined if a follow-up on any alleged charges are necessary. An update will be published when information is available. The band will be fulfilling all currently booked appearances with 36-year mainstay guitarist Victor Griffin performing all vocals.”

A personal note from the band: “The outpouring of support on our recent US dates was outstanding! Your energy was matched ten-fold and encouraged us to carry on and deliver what many have called, even by skeptics, some of the best Pentagram performances they've seen. Thank you!

“We have the best fans in the world and if not for you, the legacy of this band would have died long ago. We won't let you down now. The music lives on and as we move forward, we reiterate the lyrics of "Curious Volume": “In this venture death waits in the shadows, but in survival the volume won't die!”

Pentagram previously released the following statement with regards to Liebling's absence: "Due to circumstances that are beyond anyone's control, that are a direct result of Bobby Liebling's personal actions, he is unfortunately unable to appear alongside Pentagram for the spring string of East Coast concerts.

“Addiction recovery is a daily struggle. If you or your loved ones are affected, Pentagram and Phoenix House strongly encourages you to reach out for help. Phoenix House provides individualized, holistic drug and alcohol addiction treatment with a legacy spanning 50 years. There are facilities in every state of this tour as well as across the country. One can reach out to them at: 1-888-671-9392 or via their website at PhoenixHouse.org."

Liebling has had a lifelong struggle with drug addiction, which was detailed in the critically acclaimed documentary, Last Days Here.

Fan-filmed video from Pentagram’s April 20th show in Baltimore can be viewed below:







(Photo - Andrew Beardsworth)