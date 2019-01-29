PENTAGRAM Featuring Legendary Frontman BOBBY LIEBLING Return For String Of Live Dates

Doom metal patriarchs, Pentagram, will take the stage in 10 US cities this March.

Remorseful and rehabilitated, legendary frontman and co-founder Bobby Liebling returns for a string of live performances. Greg Turley, longtime bass player and “Ram Family” member by blood, will appear alongside Liebling, drummer “Minnesota Pete” Campbell and the reemergence of Philadelphia’s electric axeman Matthew Goldsborough (Pentagram, ex-The Skull).

Experience a high volume delivery of their revered hard rock & doom metal classics that cover their near half-century career. This relentless setlist is sure to shine a blue light on Liebling’s pioneering “First Daze” favorites.

Handpicked support acts Brother Dege, a NOLA soul who’s been called the “haunted enigma of 21st century delta blues” and Memphis’ hard rolling, blues-rocked power trio Dirty Streets complete this exceptional bill.

Tour dates (venues TBA):

March

14 - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Chattanooga, TN

16 - Nashville, TN

17 - Atlanta, GA

19 - Dallas, TX

20 - Austin, TX

21 - Houston, TX

22 - Little Rock, AR

23 - New Orleans, LA

24 - Memphis, TN

Earlier this month, Pentagram posted the footage below, showing Bobby Liebling and “Minnesota Pete” Campbell at work: