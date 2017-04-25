PENTAGRAM Perform Without Frontman BOBBY LIEBLING; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Legendary doom metallers Pentagram recently played four shows in the US without frontman/founder Bobby Liebling. Guitarist Victor Griffin handled all lead vocals for the shows. The band released the following statement with regards to Liebling's absence:

"Due to circumstances that are beyond anyone's control, that are a direct result of Bobby Liebling's personal actions, he is unfortunately unable to appear alongside Pentagram for the spring string of East Coast concerts.

Pentagram will be fulfilling these dates and our obligation to the fans and many people who've put time and money into setting up these gigs. We ask that you come out to celebrate this band's legacy and music with us. The full live set performed will consist of classics and fan favorites. Our legendary and iconic guitar player and songwriter Victor Griffin will be performing the live vocals. The band will be available before and after the show for meet-and-greets, photos and questions. We look forward to seeing you at the shows!

Addiction recovery is a daily struggle. If you or your loved ones are affected, Pentagram and Phoenix House strongly encourages you to reach out for help. Phoenix House provides individualized, holistic drug and alcohol addiction treatment with a legacy spanning 50 years. There are facilities in every state of this tour as well as across the country. One can reach out to them at: 1-888-671-9392 or via their website at PhoenixHouse.org."

Fan-filmed video from the first show of the road trip, on April 20th in Baltimore, can be viewed below.

Liebling has had a lifelong struggle with drug addiction, which was detailed in the critically acclaimed documentary, Last Days Here.