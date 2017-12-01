PERFECT BEINGS Featuring CYNIC / DEATH Drummer SEAN REINERT Release "Patterns Of Light" Video

New InsideOut signing, LA's Perfect Beings, have released a video for "Patterns Of Light", from the Anunnaki segment of their forthcoming album, Vier, due out January 19th. Watch below.

Since the recording, Perfect Beings have added new drummer Sean Reinert (Cynic, Death, Gordian Knot) to the band's founding core of Ryan Hurtgen (vocals, piano), Johannes Luley (guitar, bass, production), and Jesse Nason (keyboards).

The album is split into four distinct compositions. Tracklisting below:

Guedra - 18:23

“A New Pyramid”

“The Blue Lake Of Understanding”

“Patience”

“Enter the Center”

The Golden Arc - 16:47

“The Persimmon Tree”

“Turn The World Off”

“America”

“For A Pound Of Flesh”

Vibrational - 18:17

“The System And Beyond”

“Mysteries, Not Answers”

“Altars Of The Gods”

“Everywhere At Once”

“Insomnia”

Anunnaki - 18:42

“Lord Wind”

“Patterns Of Light”

“A Compromise”

“Hissing The Wave Of The Dragon”

“Everything’s Falling Apart”

“Patterns Of Light” video:

"A New Pyramid" snippet:

About the band:

Singer Ryan Hurtgen originally met Johannes Luley as a client in Luley’s Los Angeles-based recording studio, My Sonic Temple. Luley, who was instantly impressed with his personality, song-crafting skills, and voice, asked Hurtgen to join him on a new project. This new group was going to continue the path Luley’s former band Moth Vellum had set out on. The two became fast friends and soon put together a full band which would also include founding member Jesse Nason on keyboards.

After releasing Perfect Beings (2014) and II (2015) to critical acclaim, a few personnel changes occurred that left the band without a rhythm section. The guys decided they wouldn’t be deterred, even by such a major setback. Instead, they hired Minneapolis transplant Ben Levin to play the drums on their next album, with Luley taking over the bass spot in addition to playing guitars.

The result is the exhilarating double album, Vier. As the group got closer to completing the record, they approached InsideOut, whose label chief Thomas Waber had shown interest a couple of years earlier. The parties agreed to join forces and release the record in early 2018. Levin dropped out and progressive rock drumming phenom Sean Reinert joined the band to add even more life force to an already powerful and highly skilled group. The band can be seen in its current lineup at ROSfest 2018, early May in Gettysburg, PA.



Lineup:

Ryan Hurtgen - vocals; piano

Johannes Luley - guitars; bass

Jesse Nason - keyboards

Sean Reinert - drums; percussion