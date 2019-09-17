PERFECT PLAN Launch Music Video For Cover Of THE STORM's "Show Me The Way"

Swedish hard rockers, Perfect Plan, have released a video for their cover of The Storm's "Show Me The Way", featured on their Jukebox Heroes EP, available here. Watch the video below.

Jukebox Heroes EP tracklisting:

"Didn't Know It Was Love" (Survivor)

"Show Me the Way" (The Storm)

"Stay" (Giant)

"That Was Yesterday" (Foreigner)

"Show Me the Way" video:

"Didn't Know It Was Love":

"Stay":

"That Was Yesterday":

(Photo - Charlotte Nordin)