PERFECT PLAN Launch Music Video For Cover Of THE STORM's "Show Me The Way"

September 17, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock perfect plan the storm

PERFECT PLAN Launch Music Video For Cover Of THE STORM's "Show Me The Way"

Swedish hard rockers, Perfect Plan, have released a video for their cover of The Storm's "Show Me The Way", featured on their Jukebox Heroes EP, available here. Watch the video below.

Jukebox Heroes EP tracklisting:

"Didn't Know It Was Love" (Survivor)
"Show Me the Way" (The Storm)
"Stay" (Giant)
"That Was Yesterday" (Foreigner)

"Show Me the Way" video:

"Didn't Know It Was Love":

"Stay":

"That Was Yesterday":

(Photo - Charlotte Nordin)



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews