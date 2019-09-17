PERFECT PLAN Launch Music Video For Cover Of THE STORM's "Show Me The Way"
September 17, 2019, an hour ago
Swedish hard rockers, Perfect Plan, have released a video for their cover of The Storm's "Show Me The Way", featured on their Jukebox Heroes EP, available here. Watch the video below.
Jukebox Heroes EP tracklisting:
"Didn't Know It Was Love" (Survivor)
"Show Me the Way" (The Storm)
"Stay" (Giant)
"That Was Yesterday" (Foreigner)
"Show Me the Way" video:
"Didn't Know It Was Love":
"Stay":
"That Was Yesterday":
(Photo - Charlotte Nordin)