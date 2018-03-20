PERFECT PLAN Release "Gone Too Far" Video

Hailing from Örnsköldsvik in the cold northern section of Sweden, Perfect Plan is a new AOR combo founded in late 2014. Since their inception, the guys have had the vision to come up an with exciting musical blend of classic Scandinavian AOR (think Work of Art, Treat, early Europe) with nods to genre (and rock 'n roll) legends like Giant, Foreigner, and Journey.

All Rise, due for release on April 20th, is an incredibly skilled and mature release for being a debut album. Truly, and simply, a magnificent example of what “classic” AOR Music is. A video for the song "Gone Too Far" can be found below.

Singer Kent Hilli says, “We're really thrilled and excited to release our debut album All Rise together with Frontiers. We have strived for a dynamic variation and I think all the songs on the album are unique with a strong identity that you can hear. Every song sounds like us, Perfect Plan. We hope you have bought tickets to Frontiers Rock Festival cause we're gonna rock hard and kick some ass April 29th in Milano! See you there!"

The band features the extraordinary singer Kent Hilli together with the equally talented Rolf Nordström on guitar, P-O Sedin on bass, Fredrik Forsberg on drums, and Leif Ehlin on keyboards.

All Rise tracklisting:

"Bad City Woman"

"In And Out Of Love"

"Stone Cold Lover"

"Gone Too Far"

"What Goes Around"

"Too Late"

"Can't Turn Back"

"Never Surrender"

"1985"

"What Can I Do"

"Gone Too Far" video:

"In And Out Of Love" video: