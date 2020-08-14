PERFECT PLAN Release New Single "Heart To Stone"; Audio

Sweden's Perfect Plan are streaming the new song, "Heart To Stone", from their upcoming sophomore album, Time For A Miracle, out September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl. Listen to the song below, and pre-order/save Time For A Miracle here. T-shirt bundles are available at the US store.

Sometimes the stars align and create a perfect balance of talent within a group. A band like Perfect Plan is the “perfect" (pun intended) example of that: a superb singer, a well-oiled group of experienced players, and great songwriting talent with a knack for unforgettable melodies and driving rhythms. Add to that the right single released at the right time and Perfect Plan’s emergence as immediate rising stars on the melodic rock scene is no surprise. The song that “built” their reputation is of course the awesome “In and Out of Love,” the first single/video that kicked off the promotion of the band’s 2018 debut album All Rise, released on Frontiers in April of that year.

Now the band returns with their sophomore release and, hyperbole aside, this is a major step forward across the board. Opting for a slightly heavier and more “in your face” sound, Perfect Plan have matured and created an outstanding balance of melodies and energy, with the obvious references to the sound of the classics (think Foreigner, Survivor, The Storm, Giant, etc.) and Scandinavian AOR with a recognizable and personal feel.

The band features the extraordinary singer Kent Hilli together with the extremely talented musicians Rolf Nordström on guitar, Fredrik Forsberg on drums, Leif Ehlin on keyboards, and new bassist Mats Byström.

Perfect Plan are now ready to capitalize on the acclaim of their debut and become one of your new favorite melodic rock bands.

Tracklisting:

"Time For A Miracle"

"Better Walk Alone"

"Heart To Stone"

"Fighting To Win"

"Everytime We Cry"

"What About Love"

"Nobody’s Fool"

"Living On The Run"

"Just One Wish"

"Don't Blame It On Love Again"

"Give A Little Lovin’"

"Don’t Leave Me Here Alone"

"Heart To Stone":

"Time For A Miracle" video:

"Better Walk Alone" video:

Lineup:

Kent Hilli - Lead vocals

Rolf Nordström - Guitar

Leif Ehlin - Keyboards

Fredrik Forsberg - Drums

Mats Byström - Bass