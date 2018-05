PERFECT PLAN Releases "Bad City Woman" Music Video

Sweden's Perfect Plan have released a video for "Bad City Woman", the lead track of their debut album All Rise, released back in April. Watch the clip below.

The band features the extraordinary singer Kent Hilli together with the equally talented Rolf Nordström on guitar, P-O Sedin on bass, Fredrik Forsberg on drums, and Leif Ehlin on keyboards.

All Rise tracklisting:

"Bad City Woman"

"In And Out Of Love"

"Stone Cold Lover"

"Gone Too Far"

"What Goes Around"

"Too Late"

"Can't Turn Back"

"Never Surrender"

"1985"

"What Can I Do"

"Bad City Woman" video:

"Never Surrender":

"Gone Too Far" video:

"In And Out Of Love" video: