PERIPHERY Announce Second Leg Of Hail Stan US Tour
October 16, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Periphery have announced the second leg of the Hail Stan US tour, coming at the top of 2020, and according to the band, "hitting some cities we missed last time around and bringing Plini and Covet with us."
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
January
30 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
February
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7 - Austin, TX - Emos
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
(Photo - Travis Shinn)