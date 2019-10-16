PERIPHERY Announce Second Leg Of Hail Stan US Tour

Periphery have announced the second leg of the Hail Stan US tour, coming at the top of 2020, and according to the band, "hitting some cities we missed last time around and bringing Plini and Covet with us."

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

January

30 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

February

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

7 - Austin, TX - Emos

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

