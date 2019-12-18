PERIPHERY Guitarist MARK HOLCOMB Unavailable To Join Band On Upcoming US Tour

Periphery guitarist, Mark Holcomb, won't be joining his bandmates for their upcoming US tour dates.

Says the band: "Regarding the HAIL STAN 2020 US Tour: We're sorry to report that Mark is still unavailable to tour and will not be part of the US dates happening In January and February. We continue to support Mark and his decision, and we look forward to having him back on the road with us soon."

Tour dates:

January

30 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

February

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

7 - Austin, TX - Emos

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

(Photo - Travis Shinn)