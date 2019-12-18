PERIPHERY Guitarist MARK HOLCOMB Unavailable To Join Band On Upcoming US Tour
December 18, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Periphery guitarist, Mark Holcomb, won't be joining his bandmates for their upcoming US tour dates.
Says the band: "Regarding the HAIL STAN 2020 US Tour: We're sorry to report that Mark is still unavailable to tour and will not be part of the US dates happening In January and February. We continue to support Mark and his decision, and we look forward to having him back on the road with us soon."
Tour dates:
January
30 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
February
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7 - Austin, TX - Emos
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
(Photo - Travis Shinn)